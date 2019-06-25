Elizabeth J. "Betty" Garrison, formerly of Davison, Mich., 81, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Taylor Lodge Assisted Living, Clio, Mich.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, the hour of a memorial service, at Hansen Funeral Home Groves Chapel, Davison, Mich., with the Rev. Jess Moss officiating.

Private burial was held in Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Those desiring may make contributions in Betty's memory to the .

Elizabeth was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Fayette County, the daughter of the late Nick and Edna (Swope) Soldano, and had resided in the Flint–Davison area most of her life. She had been employed by the Davison Country Club and Venture Industries of Grand Blanc before her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold.

Surviving are children, Debi and Ed Osborn, Charlene and Terry Rowe, Diana Carson, Olivia Moore, Charles and Nancy Work, James Work and Clint and Angie Work; grandchildren, Johanna, Joe, Courtney, Ashley, Charlie, Josh, Justin, Katie, Alexis, Nathan, Ryan, and Pierce; great-grandchildren, Damian, Peyton, Caidyn, Mallarie, Landyn, Bella, Jena, Kira, Leah, Dakota, and Kloey; her sister, Peggy and Frank Zadell; her brother, Nick and Susan Soldano; and a host of extended family and friends.