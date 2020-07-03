1/
Elizabeth L. Nagy
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Louise Ann Nagy, "Betty," passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home at the Guardian Elder Care, Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in her 90th year.

Born Jan. 12, 1930, to George and Mary (Langor) Shubert in Monarch, she married her neighborhood sweetheart, bought a home, and raised a child.

After losing Stephen, her husband of 15 years, to leukemia, she raised her son alone, never remarrying. She was a graduate of the Dunbar Township High School and began employment right away at the Trousers (Pants) Factory in Connellsville.

Although, the employment she spoke about with great pride were her years working as a teacher's aide and secretary at Junior High West in the Connellsville Area School District. Later, closer to her retirement years, she found employment with Healthland Pharmacy as a cashier when the school district suffered cutbacks.

Betty was a devout Catholic, lending her time to her parish, St. Vincent DePaul Church in Leisenring.

Her memberships to many social associations include: member of the church choir, Christian Mothers and Altar Rosary societies, church board member and money counter. Her certification in religious education through the Diocese of Greensburg entitled her to teach the youth of the parish in CCD classes.

In addition to being involved with the church, she enjoyed being a member of the local Monarch Fire Hall fundraising committee and an election poll worker.

The 1990s brought her grandchildren and her retirement from many things, when she concentrated her efforts in caring for family. She was never found without a crossword book, willingness to beat someone in Scrabble, or a glass of water by her side.

She also had a warm place in her heart for her parakeet named Pekoe, who would often run to sit on her slippered foot when he was frightened.

Betty will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister, Geraldine Dreese and husband Jerry of Milesburg; sisters-in-law, Mary Shubert and Rita Shubert; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Josephine Cross and husband Ray; and her brothers, James and wife Esther and their son Ricky, Bernard, George and wife Nancy and their son Kenneth, Robert and wife Barbara, and Donald.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Nagy, much-loved mother of Ronald S. Nagy and daughter-in-law Mary E. Nagy, and cherished grandmother of Charles, Stephen and Rosemary.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Betty's place of interment will be at the St. Vincent De- Paul Cemetery.

Donations may be made to her new parish, St. Aloysius R.C. Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar, PA 15431, in memory of Elizabeth Nagy.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
JUL
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
JUL
7
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius R.C. Church
