Ella Mae (Nicholson) White, 91, passed away June 27, 2020, at her home.

Born June 10, 1929, to Jesse and Bessie Nicholson of Normalville, Ella Mae lived her entire life in or near White.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce Edwin White; her son-in-law, Andrew Jay Miller; parents; and siblings, Leona, Minnie, Teddy, Merle, Leroy, Vernice, Ester and Philip.

She is survived by siblings, Raymond, Jesse, Bessie, and Linda. Ella Mae is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Kay (White) Miller; grandson, Errin Bryce Miller, wife Sarah and son Bryce; granddaughter, Bethany Jade (Miller) White, husband Jim and sons Parker and Elliot; and granddaughter, Megan Elise Miller, husband Stephen Laskaris and sons August and Enzo. Her life was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and neighbors who were like family.

Ella Mae was a member of the Connellsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, where she was baptized in 1958. She loved to share scriptures and the hope that she had for living on earth when there is no more sickness, death, or suffering (Revelation 21:3,4).

She was loved and recognized for her zest for life, collection of candy, and love for a good yard sale. Her fabulous care-givers made her final years far more joyful by allowing her to remain in her home and providing not just physical care but spending countless hours playing cards, playing Scrabble, and singing songs. Her wheelchair adventures were known throughout White. She will be dearly missed by both friends and family.

