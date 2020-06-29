Ella Mae (Nicholson) White, 91, passed away at her home on June 27, 2020. Born June 10, 1929 to Jesse and Bessie Nicholson of Normalville, Ella Mae lived her entire life in or near White.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bryce Edwin White; her son-in-law Andrew Jay Miller; parents; and siblings Leona, Minnie, Teddy, Merle, Leroy, Vernice, Ester and Philip.

She is survived by her siblings, Raymond, Jesse, Bessie and Linda. She is also survived by her daughter, Jeanne Kay (White) Miller; grandson, Errin Bryce Miller, his wife Sarah and son Bryce; grandaughter Bethany Jade (Miller) White, her husband Jim, and their sons Parker and Elliot; grandaughter Megan Elise Miller, her husband Stephen Laskaris and their sons August and Enzo. Her life was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews and neighbors that were like family.

Ella Mae was a member of the Connellsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where she was baptized in 1958. She loved to share scriptures and the hope that she had for living on earth when there is no more sickness, death, or suffering (Revelation 21:3,4).

She was loved and recognized for her zest for life, collection of candy, and love for a good yard sale. Her fabulous caregivers, made her final years far more joyful by allowing her to remain in her home and providing not just physical care but spending countless hours playing cards, playing Scrabble and singing songs. Her wheelchair adventures were known throughout White. She will be dearly missed by both friends and family.

Memorial arrangements will be private.