Ellen Jean (Kopchany) Romanko, 98, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
She was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Mary (Mraz) Kopchany, who were both of Austria-Hungary.
Ellen spent most of her childhood in Western Pennsylvania.
Ellen was a 1940 graduate of North Union Township High School, where she was called "Peanuts" and known for her expert speed in shorthand. She was employed as a floor supervisor for G.C. Murphy Company in Uniontown. In 1947, she married John E. Romanko Jr. of Connellsville, and they raised three children.
Church activities were very important to Ellen; she loved being with her friends and making pierogis and stuffed cabbage in the kitchen of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers.
She was employed as a cafeteria manager for Dunbar Township Elementary School until retirement.
Ellen was an avid reader and loved mysteries. Time spent with her family was very special.
Ellen is survived by her children, Rosemary (Dale) Fruman of Export, John R. Romanko of Connellsville, and David (Diane) Romanko of Acme; grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Blaney of Fayette City, Melanie Fruman of Mt. Lebanon, Bethany Fruman of Pittsburgh, and Jeremy (Katie) Romanko of Canonsburg; great-grandchildren, Lukas Mariani of Mt. Lebanon, and Lincoln and Cody Blaney of Fayette City.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John E. Romanko Jr.; and three siblings, Margaret Franks Komar, Stephen Franks, and Josephine Kopchany Skillman.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
Due to strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, the visitation, Mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, and committal at St. John Roman Catholic Cemetery for Ellen will be held privately with her immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Keep your happy memories of Ellen close for when you want a smile!
Ellen's family would like to send a sincere thank you to both friends and family who kept Ellen in their thoughts and prayers during her 4½ years at Redstone. She had a special relationship with so many staff members, we can't mention everyone; but a special "thank you" to nurses Kris and Renee; activities staff member Donna; and her CRNP caregivers, Chrissy, Hayley, Jennifer, and Lisa. You were all so valuable to her well-being. Haley, you always tried to make her smile. And to Redstone Hospice nurse Amanda and nursing assistant Dawn, you helped to keep her comfortable during difficult times. Irene from the kitchen and Joanne from housekeeping, you were important to her care as well.
All of you were her sunshine; thank you.
