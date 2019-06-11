Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elma Davis Obituary

Elma Davis, 84, of Connellsville, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

She was born July 27, 1934, in Dunbar, a daughter of the late Archie and Catherine Hyduk Cooper.

Mrs. Davis was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. During her lifetime, she was employed by Anchor Glass, Warehouse Groceries, Pleasant Valley Country Club, and CRH Catering, and she was a cook at the Corner Bar in Connellsville. She was a member of the Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America.

Family meant everything to Elma, and to her, everyone she met and loved was her family.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Davis; her daughter, Linda Davis; grandchildren, Thomas Murphy and his fiancée Lora, and Ryan Murphy and Mallory; great-grandson, Luca Murphy; son-in-law, Tom Murphy and his wife Shelley; sisters, Jane Means of Connellsville, and Tina Fredrick and her husband Rod; and her brothers, Andy Cooper of Connellsville, Archie Cooper of Connellsville, Paul Cooper of Connellsville, and Thomas Cooper and his wife Dorothy of Wooddale.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Harry Cooper; two sisters, Mildred Franks and Catherine; and a brother, John Cooper.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. James Turnbull officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fayette Friends of Animals in memory of Elma Davis.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now