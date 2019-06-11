Elma Davis, 84, of Connellsville, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

She was born July 27, 1934, in Dunbar, a daughter of the late Archie and Catherine Hyduk Cooper.

Mrs. Davis was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. During her lifetime, she was employed by Anchor Glass, Warehouse Groceries, Pleasant Valley Country Club, and CRH Catering, and she was a cook at the Corner Bar in Connellsville. She was a member of the Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America.

Family meant everything to Elma, and to her, everyone she met and loved was her family.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Davis; her daughter, Linda Davis; grandchildren, Thomas Murphy and his fiancée Lora, and Ryan Murphy and Mallory; great-grandson, Luca Murphy; son-in-law, Tom Murphy and his wife Shelley; sisters, Jane Means of Connellsville, and Tina Fredrick and her husband Rod; and her brothers, Andy Cooper of Connellsville, Archie Cooper of Connellsville, Paul Cooper of Connellsville, and Thomas Cooper and his wife Dorothy of Wooddale.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Harry Cooper; two sisters, Mildred Franks and Catherine; and a brother, John Cooper.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. James Turnbull officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fayette Friends of Animals in memory of Elma Davis.

