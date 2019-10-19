|
Elmer E. Ansell, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
Elmer was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Wilbert R. and Sylvia E. (Collins) Ansell, who passed away in 1990 and 2010, respectively.
He also was preceded in death by his two sisters, Patricia Krayniak (1995) and Phyllis Nadine Ansell (1951).
Elmer was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1961, and was a retired inspector, working with McDonald Douglas (Boeing) for more than 35 years. He attended the Jacobs Creek United Methodist Church and Fairview Church of God faithfully.
Elmer had a passion for airplanes and peacefully requested to "see some sunshine."
Elmer will be sadly missed by his loving family: his son, Jeffrey Ansell of Missouri; his brothers, Jesse Owen Ansell and his wife Kathy of Connellsville, John Ansell of Harrisonburg, Va., Harvey Ansell of Scottdale, and Charles Ansell and his wife Mary of Harrisonburg, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with pastors James Myers and Keith Solomon co-officiating.
Graveside committal services and interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery next to his late father.
