Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren
494 E. Main St
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview Church Of God
2197 Rte. 982
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren
494 E. Main St
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Church Of God
2197 Rte. 982
Mount Pleasant, PA
Elmer E. Scherer

Elmer E. Scherer Obituary

Elmer E. Scherer, 65, of Bullskin Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Elmer was born May 12, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Elmer J. and Opal Porch Scherer.

He was a 1973 graduate of Connellsville Area High School, a member of the Wagoneers and Appalachian Wagon Train, and a Boy Scout leader. He was formerly employed as a plasterer for Laurel Interiors, Vestige and Mc- Laughlin Plastering.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Siecinski Scherer; children, Eileen Young (Tim) of Lake Lynn, Erika Mendicino (Ray) of Mt. Pleasant, and Edward Scherer (Shannon) of Everson; grandchildren, Josh, Amber and Tristen Young, Allan Speeney, Lexi Lowe, Ashley Mendicino, Abigail Scherer, Brandon, Lindsay and Cameron Scherer, and Colton Scherer; step-grandchild, Felicia Young; great-grandson, Bryce McClead; a very special nephew, Daniel Scherer of Mt. Pleasant; siblings, Ruth Scherer of Norvelt, James Queer (Sandy), Tressa Cesario (Ron) and Dennis Scherer (Lisa), all of Mt. Pleasant, and David Scherer of Pittsburgh; and also numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, the hour of service, at the Fairview Church of God, 2197 Route 982, Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Lee Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elmer may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the , 777 Penn Center Blvd., Unit 200, Turtle Creek, PA 15235.

Please visit Elmer's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.

