Emily I. Peters, 20, of Mt. Pleasant, died early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with Metastatic Osteosarcoma.

She was born March 20, 1999, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Dean Peters of Scottdale and Janice VanSickle Peters and her fiancé Sam Knopsnider of Mt. Pleasant.

Emily was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 2017, and was also a graduate of New Stanton Vo- Tech for cosmetology. She was a member of the Southmoreland marching band when she was in high school.

In addition to her parents, Emily is also survived by her brother, Jakob Peters, at home; her paternal grandmother, Caroline Peters of Scottdale; her maternal grandparents, Ralph VanSickle of Acme and Christine Mill VanSickle of Acme; her aunt, Linda Van- Sickle Moore and husband Michael of Acme; and two uncles, Robert VanSickle of Acme and David Peters and wife Noelle DeMott of Indiana.

Family and Friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in memory of Emily to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh at www.givetochildrens.org/.

The funeral home doors will be locked in between visiting hours.

To view the online obituary, send flowers, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.

