Emily Jane (Morgan) Miller, 95, passed peacefully on May 20, 2020, at her home in Justin, Texas.Emily Jane was born May 22, 1924, to the late Albert and Anne C. (Doppelheuer) Morgan in Connellsville.She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1943 and lived the majority of her life in Connellsville. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Forest City Management and managed the Connellsville Towers senior living facility. She was the former president and charter member of the Pleasant Valley Lions Club. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church for 55 years.Emily Jane married William P. Miller on January 3, 1945. They shared 69 years of love and wonderful memories together prior to his passing in 2014 at the age of 91.She was predeceased by her husband, William P. Miller; and a brother, Joseph Morgan.She is survived by her son, Russell Miller and fiancée Kathy Pritts of Connellsville; daughter, Rebecca and husband Clifford Rollheiser of Justin, Texas; two nieces, Sandra (Huey) and husband Dennis Smith of Connellsville and Cathy (Gilpin) Mellinger and husband Alan of Connellsville; and three nephews, Leslie Gilpin and wife Cindy of Scottdale, Paul Huey and wife Andrea of Greensburg, and Earl Morgan of Mt. Pleasant.Private services and interment are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave., Connellsville, or the American Cancer Society in memory of Emily Jane Miller.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 23, 2020.