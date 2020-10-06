Emma Lou Flack, 94, of White, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 14, 1926, in White, a daughter of the late Emerson and Susanna Fulton Meyers.

Emma Lou was a member of the Poplar Run Church of God of Prophecy.

She, along with her husband Bishop Jesse Flack, pastored many churches throughout the area for many years.

Emma Lou was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, Emma Lou was predeceased by her husband, Bishop Jesse Flack; a son, Wendell Flack; her brothers, Russell, Harold, and Warden Meyers; two infant brothers; her sister, Jean Ritenour; and an infant sister.

The family would like to thank the Excela Health Hospice nurses and Emma Lou's caregivers, Roger and Shirley Ritenour and Elva Prinkey, for all of the wonderful care given to Emma Lou.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Randy Winemiller, the Rev. Dennis Meyers, and Deacon Roger Ritenour officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Eutsey Cemetery, White.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.