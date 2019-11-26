|
Emma Mae Wiltrout, 90, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
She was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Fulton Run, Indiana County, Pa., a daughter of the late Horace and Elizabeth Hinderliter Steeley.
Emma had worked as a clerk in the coffee shop at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.
She was a member of the Millertown Community Church and its Willing Workers.
Emma will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her loving husband, James M. Wiltrout; her children, Larry S. Spargur and wife Martha of Normalville, Gary L. Spargur and wife Terri of Indian Head, Kyle T. Spargur and wife Eldora of Mill Run, James L. Spargur and wife Suzy of Melcroft, and Timothy Wiltrout and wife Kathy of South Connellsville; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Emma was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Emma was predeceased by a son, John E. Spargur; and a sister, Florence Hopkins.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Eicher's Family Home, 704 Camp Achievement Road, Normalville, PA 15469, or Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Emma Mae Wiltrout.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.