Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Wiltrout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma M. Wiltrout


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma M. Wiltrout Obituary

Emma Mae Wiltrout, 90, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Fulton Run, Indiana County, Pa., a daughter of the late Horace and Elizabeth Hinderliter Steeley.

Emma had worked as a clerk in the coffee shop at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.

She was a member of the Millertown Community Church and its Willing Workers.

Emma will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her loving husband, James M. Wiltrout; her children, Larry S. Spargur and wife Martha of Normalville, Gary L. Spargur and wife Terri of Indian Head, Kyle T. Spargur and wife Eldora of Mill Run, James L. Spargur and wife Suzy of Melcroft, and Timothy Wiltrout and wife Kathy of South Connellsville; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Emma was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Emma was predeceased by a son, John E. Spargur; and a sister, Florence Hopkins.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Eicher's Family Home, 704 Camp Achievement Road, Normalville, PA 15469, or Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Emma Mae Wiltrout.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -