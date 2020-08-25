1/
Emmalou Pletcher
Emmalou Pletcher, 94, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

She was born May 16, 1926, in Mill Run, a daughter of the late Orville and Dessie Burkholder Firestone.

After graduating from school, Emmalou worked at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Later, she worked for Fox's Paint and Glass Store in Connellsville. Emmalou retired from the Connellsville Area School District, where she worked in the administrative office. Emmalou was a member of the Mill Run United Methodist Church. She had a variety of interests, which included making afghans for her family members and doing puzzles in the winter months. Emmalou loved to sit and watch the birds and deer that visited her yard.

Emmalou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Pletcher and fiancée Barb of Connellsville, Bill Pletcher (Cynthia) of Hunker, and Scott Pletcher (Julie) of Ocean City, Md. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Chris Pletcher (Candi) of Mill Run, Amanda Hughes (Jimmy) of Connellsville, Brandon Pletcher (Kelly) of Irwin, Andrew Pletcher of Connellsville, and Nick, Erica, Christina, Sean, and Zach Pletcher, all of Ocean City, Md.; and her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Hunter, Brayton, Brady, Audrey, Bryceton, and Harper. Emmalou also leaves behind her brother, Gerald Firestone of Scottdale.

In addition to her parents, Emmalou was predeceased by her husband, Calvin "Alec" Pletcher in 1993, and her brothers, Charles, D.L., and Kenneth Firestone.

The family would like to thank Dr. Leonida Sr. and Dr. Leonida Jr. for all the care throughout the years.

As per Emmalou's request, there will be no public viewing.

Interment will be in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run. Pastor Randy Newell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mill Run United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooks funeralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
