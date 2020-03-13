|
Eric S. Lee passed away Sunday March 5, 2020.
He was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant. He resided in Fredericksburg, Va.
He was a self-employed water man and salesman for Prince George home improvement.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred E. Lee Jr.; and his mother, Matilda Glassburn Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Lee; his brothers, Fred (Linda) and James (Christine) Lee; and his sisters, Ora Lee and Jenny Licciardi; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Service will be private.