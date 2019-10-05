|
Erin Keedy, 51, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Highlands Hospital.
She was born July 3, 1968, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Daniel and Janet (Faynor) Farrah.
Erin was formerly employed by Anchor Hocking Cap. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and preparing home-cooked meals.
Erin is survived by a son, Mark Farrah and girlfriend Sylvia Seaman of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Farrah Keedy and fiancé Brian Prah of Bear Rocks; a granddaughter, Rosalyn Farrah; and Erin's best friend of 25 years, Lori Newell of Dickerson Run.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
