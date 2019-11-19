|
|
Esther E. Riser, 90, of South Connellsville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born May 5, 1929, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Paul and Bertha Harbaugh Stull.
Mrs. Riser was a graduate of Connellsville High School.
She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Riser Sr.; two children, Charles W. Riser Jr. and his wife Karen of South Connellsville and Barbara Greenawalt of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Wendy Kanuch and her husband Richard, Janet Hallburg and her husband Mark, Amanda Short and her husband Kevin, Lester Greenawalt III and his wife Holly, Chris Parrill and his wife Margaret, Steve Parrill and his wife Janet, and Becky Wilson and her husband Charles; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Stull Jr. of Chambersburg; and one sister, Bertha Koontz of Vanderbilt.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Ellen Parrill; twin sons, Ronald and Donald; a granddaughter, Rachael Leichliter; a brother, Wallace Stull; and a sister, Margaret Chrise.
There will be no public viewing.
Services and interment will be private.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.