Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Riser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther E. Riser


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther E. Riser Obituary

Esther E. Riser, 90, of South Connellsville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

She was born May 5, 1929, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Paul and Bertha Harbaugh Stull.

Mrs. Riser was a graduate of Connellsville High School.

She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Riser Sr.; two children, Charles W. Riser Jr. and his wife Karen of South Connellsville and Barbara Greenawalt of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Wendy Kanuch and her husband Richard, Janet Hallburg and her husband Mark, Amanda Short and her husband Kevin, Lester Greenawalt III and his wife Holly, Chris Parrill and his wife Margaret, Steve Parrill and his wife Janet, and Becky Wilson and her husband Charles; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Stull Jr. of Chambersburg; and one sister, Bertha Koontz of Vanderbilt.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Ellen Parrill; twin sons, Ronald and Donald; a granddaughter, Rachael Leichliter; a brother, Wallace Stull; and a sister, Margaret Chrise.

There will be no public viewing.

Services and interment will be private.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -