Esther K. Brown Mowry, 87, of Acme, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Life's Promise Personal care Home, Ligonier.
She was born April 21, 1932, in Acme, a daughter of the late Elmer and Ethel Snyder Brown.
She was a member of the Mt. Zion Community Church in Acme and its ladies Bible class. Esther also worked as a volunteer home economics teacher at the Mt. Zion Christian Academy in Acme. Esther was a loving homemaker and liked to sew, knit, and do crafts.
She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Sharon Dhanenes and husband Lee of Linesville and Roger Mowry and wife Cheryl of Acme; her grandchildren, Billie Jo Minick of Linesville, Christina Kalp and husband Jeff of Donegal, Stephanie Yothers and husband Chad of Indian Head, Wayne Mowry and wife Jennifer of Acme, and Bryan McGarth of Linesville; her great-grandchildren, Brooke, Alyssa, and Juliann Kalp, Ryan Smith, Kara May, Joshua and Ava Mowry, Kylee Yothers, and Chase and Hunter McGarth; her greatgreat grandchild, Luka Smith; her brother, Elmer Brown Jr. and wife Kathy of White; her sister, Louise Freed and husband Harold of Acme; her sisters-in-law, Fern Brown of Scottdale and Jean Brown of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her husband, Wayne W. Mowry on April 9, 2017; her sister, Retha Wiltrout; and her brothers, Joe and Stanley Brown.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Life's Promise, especially Jim, Becky, Tammy, Cheryl, Rory, Courtney, Kayla, and Vanessa; and Excela Hospice, especially Darla and Stefanie, for all of their wonderful care given to Esther.
Family and friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Gary Anderson officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Eutsey Cemetery, White.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.