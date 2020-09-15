Esther Marie (Yourich) Ziska, 88, died Sept. 13, 2020. She was a resident of Confer Vista Apartments in Uniontown.

She was born Thursday, Jan. 7, 1932, in Monarch. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Sredinsky) Yourich and Stephen E. Yourich of Monarch.

She graduated with the Class of 1949 of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was employed in the Transportation Department of the West Penn Power Co. and later retired from Sears at the Uniontown Mall in 2006.

In 1955, she married John J. Ziska of Dunbar and was married for 52 years before his passing on Aug. 12, 2006. She also lost a grandson, Stephen P. Mullaney, on Aug. 5, 2017. He was loved and cherished by his "Baba." She was very proud to be his "Baba."

She was a member of St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Dunbar, and its Altar Rosary Society. Esther loved taking care of her family, reading, sewing and doing word puzzles until she became legally blind.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; grandson, Stephen; brother, Eugene Yourich and his wife Elizabeth; her loving sister, Sylvia Zerencheck and her husband Andrew (Rudy) Zerencheck; and brother-inlaw, Robert Slagle.

Esther will be greatly missed by her daughters, Cheryl A. Snyder and her husband James of Dunbar, and Janice M. Gillespie and her husband Barry of Auburn, Ga.; also her loved and cherished grandson, Andrew L. Gillespie of Lexington, Ky. She was also his "Baba" and proud of it! She also will be missed by her only sister, Clara L. Slagle of Connellsville; and Clara's son, Scott Slagle and wife Kathy; their daughters, Abby and Lauren (David) Lucio and son; nephew, Eric Zerencheck and his wife Lora and their son Ian; her godson, Eugene Yourich and his wife Patricia and their children, Bryan and Chrissy Yourich, and Toni Grubbs and husband Butch, and their children, Michael, Stephen and David Yourich. Also surviving is her special cousin and friend, Sr. Jolenta Sredinsky, Sisters of the Holy Spirit, Pittsburgh; and many more nieces and nephews.

Private services for immediate family and close friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius RC Church, Dunbar, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum. may be made to the Fayette Co. Association of the Blind, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, or a charity of your choice in her memory.

