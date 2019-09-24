|
Ethel M. Karlock Galida, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
She was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Brownsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Michael Karlock and Verona Hegedus Karlock; husband, Robert J. Galida; son, Daniel J. Galida; and siblings.
Surviving are her children, Bob Galida of Connellsville, Cindy Corbett and husband Tim of Lawrence, and Kathy Mullen and husband Gary of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Brian Galida, Timothy Galida and wife Laura, Stephanie Mullen, and Elizabeth Corbett; sister, Irene Muccino; and many nieces and nephews.
Ethel was a member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Church in Uniontown.
She was employed for many years at the Fayette County Treasurer's Office until her retirement.
The family will greet friends and family from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and until 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the time of a Panachida Service, in the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 W. Church St., Fairchance. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Church, 185 E. Main St., Uniontown, with the Rev. Ronald P. Larko officiating.
Interment will follow in Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Church Cemetery.
A Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.