Eugene "Gene" Butler, 87, of Bullskin Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Connellsville, a son of the late Charles and Anna (Kromer) Butler of Bullskin Township.

Gene was a self-employed owner/operator of Butler Excavating for 58 years. Gene loved being in the outdoors, especially when beekeeping and farming. Gene was wellknown, liked, and ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Francis Butler (July 25, 1953); eight children, Becky Hann, Rodney Butler, Duane Butler (all of Connellsville,) Susan Sala of Scottdale, Charlene Doppelheuer and husband Ron of Connellsville, Darla Nichelson and husband Gary of Normalville, Tammy Keller and husband Donnie of Normalville, and Bill Butler and wife Rhonda of Connellsville; 16 grandchildren, Chris Hann (Nadia), Jeff Hann (Amy), Ashleigh Hann Roscart (Joe), Tom Butler, Lyssa Lambing (Matt), Maddison Lambing Hollis (Tony), Ron Doppelheuer Jr. (Becky) Jason Doppelheuer (Kelly), Lacie Nichelson Rowan (Matt), Kayla Nichelson Grimm (Steve), Gary Nichelson Jr., Gabrielle Nichelson Finkenkeller (Gabe), Haylie Eutsey, Holden Keller, Brooke Butler (Travis), and Julia Butler; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; one sister, Betty Bigley of Scottdale; and in-laws, Ronnie Mitts and Claudia Smith.

In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by four brothers, Ben, Charles, James and Earl Butler; and a sister, Doris Mitts.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the residence of Gene Butler, 677 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in Mt. Olive Evangelical Church, 363 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Gene's family will accept flowers at their residence.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.