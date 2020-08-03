Eugene L. Richter, 86, of Normalville (Clinton) passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on a Monday, May 7, 1934, in Clinton, a son of the late Albert Ray and Verna Grace Keefer Richter.

Eugene was a lifelong resident on his farm in Clinton, leaving only for his stint in the U.S. Army, his honeymoon, and most recently, for his hospitalizations. Eugene worked hard all of his life. He took over his father's business of selling farm products throughout the Connellsville area until 1977. He then worked at the Farm Bureau, Agway, and Pritts Feed Mill, from which he retired at the age of 74. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Clinton Church of God, where he was a former church deacon.

Eugene will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughters, Karen Richter of Clinton, Lois Kern and husband Robert of Friedens, and Pamela Hall and husband Charles of Clinton; and his son, Albert Richter of Clinton. He also is survived by the joy of his life, his grandson, John Kern and his wife Noemi (favorite granddaughter-in-law) of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his favorite granddaughter, Erin Kern and companion Joshua Baker of Beaver Falls; and step-grandchildren, Jeremiah Hall, and Rachael Hall and companion Bobby Cassel; and step-great-grandchildren, Emma Hall, Abigail Cassel, and Lily Cassel. Also surviving are two sisters, Pearl Haines of Mt. Pleasant and Lorraine Weimer and husband Lee of Tempe, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his wife, Connie Lou Shipley Richter on Jan. 14, 2010; four sisters, Goldie Mowry, Myrtle Herman, Bessie Richter, and Margaret Wingrove; brothers, Lawrence Richter and Stanley Richter; an infant sister, Esther Marie in 1926; and an infant brother, Charles Herbert in 1937.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Richard Helsel officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Clinton Church of God, 406 Buchanan Road, Normalville, PA 15469, in memory of Eugene L. Richter.

