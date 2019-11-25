|
Eugene M. "Gene" Carbonara, 83, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, very peacefully at home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1936, a son of the late Frank and Caroline (Saverese) Carbonara.
He was a member of St. Rita RC Church. Gene was a 1954 Connellsville High School graduate. Following graduation, Gene worked at Connellsville State Hospital, where he did transcriptions for a pathologist for three years. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army for three years, where he was a clerk/typist. Following his time with the military, Gene worked for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp., where he retired after 39 years as a plant scheduler.
Gene devoted his life to his family, church, and his flower garden. He was also very active in St. Rita Church, having done all the church bulletins for 15 years under the direction of Fr. Disanto. Gene applied his musical talent to being the organist for 56 years in the local Catholic churches. Gene lived by his Golden Rules: "Love unconstitutional," "Give until it hurts," and "Never expect anything in return."
Gene is survived by two brothers, Anthony J. Carbonara of Connellsville, and Richard Carbonara and wife Rose of Connellsville; and two sisters, Louise Mecco of Uniontown, and Carmie Porter and husband Dave of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by four sisters, Josephine Riordan, Vila Bartock, Marie Pavlosky, and Catherine Quinn; two brothers, Donald and Alfred Carbonara; a nephew, Joseph Carbonara; a sisterin law, Mary Carbonara; and brothers-in-law, Ted Pavlosky, Sidney Riordan, James Quinn, and Joe Bartock.
The Carbonara family would like to thank Gene's two aides, Jessica Hair and Dana Watson (who loved Gene dearly); Dr. James Miller Oppy and staff; and the nurses with Amedisys and Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
Full military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission.
