Eugene Orion Gowton, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1941, in Hammondville, a son of the late Eugene and Tibby Carleton Gowton.

Mr. Gowton was a self employed truck driver. He was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club and the Kosciuszko Club of Mt. Pleasant. He loved animals, tractors and farming and growing his tomatoes. He was a kind and compassionate man.

He is survived by his wife Olive Sanner Gowton; his children, Kris Zufall and her husband Tim of Mt. Pleasant, Stephanie Boriack and her husband Clark of Mt. Pleasant and Paige Gowton of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Kortney Zufall and Rich Holan, Pierce Cook, Alexis Cook and Sutton Boriack; his sisters, Judy Sabota and her husband John of Armbrust, Mary Fontanazza and her husband Mario of Mt. Pleasant and Frances Hoke and her husband Fred of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Gowton.

As per the wishes of the family there will be no public viewing or services. All will be private. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc. 406 E Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

