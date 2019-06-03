Eugene W. Martinosky, Jr., 62, of Everson, died unexpectedly, Friday evening, May 31, 2019, at UPMC Pittsburgh, due to injuries sustained in a work related injury.

He was born September 26, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Pauline Soltis Martinosky of Scottdale and the late Eugene W. Martinosky, Sr. (September 16, 2015).

Gene was a graduate of Southmoreland High School with the class of 1974 and also a graduate of Dean Institute of Technology, Pittsburgh, in 1976 earning a Degree as a tool and die maker, grafting and design. Gene loved working with wood and was presently employed as a pattern maker for many years with Latrobe Pattern as well as Scottdale Pattern Shop.

Gene enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams for Southmoreland Recreational League for 10 years.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed working on cars and spending quality time with his loving wife Darlene, his family and grandchildren.

Gene is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, Gene is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Darlene J. Lint Martinosky, whom he married, June 12, 1982; his caring children, Sheena M. Martinosky, Kevin J. Martinosky and wife Sarah, all of Everson; grandchildren, Logan Morris, Rylee Martinosky and Lily Frye; siblings, Charles Martinosky and wife Julie of Scottdale; his mother-in-law, Doris J. Lint, of Everson; and and number of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Gene was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James J. Lint (Aug. 7, 2015).

Family and friends are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at which time his funeral service will begin in the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Allison, Pastor of Harvest Church, Bullskin Township, officiating.

Committal services and interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township.

The funeral home doors will be locked between visitation hours.

To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send online condolences, flowers, or to obtain directions please visit www.kapr.com.