Evangeline Joy (Imel) Sleasman, 80, of Indian Head, died peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, at home after battling Alzheimer's.

Evangeline was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Indian Head to the late Ernest and Helen (Stairs) Imel.

Evangeline is survived by her husband, Carl, of 58 years; her daughters, April Linnell of Indian Head and Hope (Brian) Dull of Mill Run; and son, Brent (Julie) Sleasman of Findlay, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua and Amy Linnell; Zoe, Dahelson and Ellie Sleasman; and Aiden, Zakarah, and Chase Dull; great-granddaughter, Lily Darnell; brother, Elwood (Linda) Imel; and a special cousin who was like a sister, Janet (Billy) Pritts.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Evangeline graduated from Connellsville Joint High School in 1957 and from Greensburg Business School in 1958. She worked at the Bureau of Employment Security in Connellsville and was a secretary for the Allegheny Region of the Churches of God.

She was an active member of the Indian Head Church of God, where she sang in the choir, taught children's Sunday School, and served as the treasurer for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp Sonrise Mountain, P.O. Box 231, Indian Head, PA 15446, or to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service for Evangeline, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, with Pastor Douglas Nolt officiating and assisted by Pastor Ed Mikkelsen.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

Special thanks to Dr. Mark Williams, Amedisys Home Health Care, and Medi Home Hospice for their continuing care and support.

