Evelyn Geary, 89, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at King's Personal Care Home, Uniontown.

She was born May 5, 1930, in Monarch, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Zerechek) Farris.

Evelyn retired from the former Connellsville Sportswear as a presser. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist RC Church. Evelyn's greatest joy was decorating for the holidays with her family. She also enjoyed playing bingo, baking, cooking, and playing cards.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Debra Benyo and husband Mike of Dunbar, and Patricia Pillar and husband Jim of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Eric Merrill of Perryopolis, Nicole Dresch and husband Lee of Mo., Katie Sleasman and husband Matt of Jefferson, and Emily Jo Smaniotto of Smithfield; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Baldwin, Lane Dresch, and Tanner and Cannon Merrill; and a sister, Dolores Painley of Hirman, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Donald H. Geary (2009); sisters, Irene Sipe, Genevieve Kalfut, Mary Lou Dorobish, Betty Mihok, Rita Ohler, and Veronica Burncheck; brothers, Richard Farris, John Farris, Paul Farris, Frank Farris; and also a brother,

William Farris, and a sister, Cecelia Ferris, both of whom died in infancy.

Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff of King's Personal Care Home and Amedisys Home Care Hospice for their exceptional care.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A blessing service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist RC Church, with Fr. Dan Ulishney as Celebrant.

Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.

