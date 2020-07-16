Evelyn Irene Koval Farris, 86, of Scottdale Avenue, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020, while being comforted by her loving family.

She was born June 17, 1934, in Scottdale, the daughter of the late John "Whitey" and Catherine Ann Papier Koval, who died Jan. 14, 1987, and April 27, 2000, respectively.

Evelyn was a longtime and devout member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.

Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother to her family.

Evelyn is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Catherine M. "Cathy" Farris, and Richard G. Farris and Georgia L. Keffer all of Scottdale; her granddaughter, Kristin M. Gamon and husband Johnathan of Mt. Pleasant; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard B. Farris (Feb. 25, 2019); her brother, Richard J. Koval (Dec. 13, 2006); and her sisters, Sister Barbara Mary Koval, SC (2012), and Kathleen E. "Koo" Koval Byble (2010).

The family would like to extend its appreciation to Dr. Kad and the nursing staff at Westmoreland Hospital, as well as Excela Hospice and her nurses, Dary Ann and Anne, for the professionalism, care and compassion that was given to Evelyn.

Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private visitation will be held for the immediate family Friday in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. ,417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where her funeral Mass will be held Saturday in the Partner Parish St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.

Public committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Partner Parish of St. John R.C. Church, 416 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683, in her memory.

