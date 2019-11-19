|
Evelyn L. Benzio, 96, of Dawson, formerly of Beaver, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, East Huntingdon Township.
She was born April 6, 1923, in Export, a daughter of the late John and Frances Susa Podgorsek.
Evelyn worked along with her husband Bruno as a dairy farmer for many years. She was a member of the Owensdale United Methodist Church, a life member of the Pennsylvania Grange, and a former member of the Dames of Malta.
Evelyn will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her children, Richard L. Benzio and wife Grace of Beaver and Evelyn V. Ansell of Dawson; her six grandchildren; her 18 great-grandchildren; her 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Bruno Benzio, on Dec. 12, 2008; her son-inlaw, Daniel Ansell; a brother; and two sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St,. Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, with Pastor Kim King officiating.
Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 900 Porter Ave., Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Evelyn L. Benzio.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.