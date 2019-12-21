|
|
Evelyn M. Miner Balsley, 85, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Mill Run, a daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude Bowers Miner.
Evelyn will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Christine E. Franks of Acme; her son, Darrel S. (Steve) Johnson and his wife Carol of Confluence; her grandchildren, Ned Franks of Bullskin Township, Lori Franks of Severn, Md., Melissa L. Franks Leapline of Acme, and Melinda S. Franks Barnhart of Connellsville; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her helpful neighbors, Joe and Sunny Adams and Tracey and Pete Strauser.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Louis W. Balsley; her brothers, Charles and Ken Miner; and her sisters, Ellen Porterfield Lawver, Marcine Karpowich, Darlene Hiltabidel, and Twila Bowers.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Matthew Goldsberry officiating.
Interment will be in the Normalville Cemetery.
