Felecia A. Yauger

Felecia A. Yauger Obituary

Felecia A. Yauger, 27, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

She was born May 13, 1992, in Morgantown, W.Va., daughter of Barry M Ruse and Theresa Yauger Coddington.

She was a member of Cove Run Free Methodist Church.

Surviving are her parents; sister, Haley Yauger; brothers, Matthew Ruse and Barry Ruse Jr.; maternal grandmother, Christina Yauger; stepfather, John Hall; stepsisters, Brittany Mansberry and Brandi

Hall; step-grandmother, Faye Coffman; step-grandfather, John G Hall; several step-nieces and step-nephews; special cousins, Justin Yauger, Autumn and Ricky Rose, and Ian Wingard; favorite aunt, Rhonda; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Bill and Betty Ruse; maternal grandfather, Curt Yauger; special aunt, Dorothy Ruse; and special cousin, Elizabeth Lowry.

Friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Saturday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in Cove Run Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Branden Robertson officiating.

