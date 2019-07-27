|
Felecia A. Yauger, 27, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 13, 1992, in Morgantown, W.Va., daughter of Barry M Ruse and Theresa Yauger Coddington.
She was a member of Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
Surviving are her parents; sister, Haley Yauger; brothers, Matthew Ruse and Barry Ruse Jr.; maternal grandmother, Christina Yauger; stepfather, John Hall; stepsisters, Brittany Mansberry and Brandi
Hall; step-grandmother, Faye Coffman; step-grandfather, John G Hall; several step-nieces and step-nephews; special cousins, Justin Yauger, Autumn and Ricky Rose, and Ian Wingard; favorite aunt, Rhonda; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Bill and Betty Ruse; maternal grandfather, Curt Yauger; special aunt, Dorothy Ruse; and special cousin, Elizabeth Lowry.
Friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Saturday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in Cove Run Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Branden Robertson officiating.