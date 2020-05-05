Ferne Laws Clark, 90, of Scottdale, formerly of Normalville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, East Huntingdon Township.She was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Saltlick Township, a daughter of the late Roy and Pearl Ritenour Laws.Ferne was a member of the Clinton Church of God. She enjoyed family gatherings and cooking for her family.Ferne will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Patty Miller and husband Dennis of Normalville, Ronald Clark and wife Denise of Acme, and Tammy Clark of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Jason Miller and wife Shaunda of Tarrs, Cristy Ofner and husband Steven of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Clark Jr. and wife Holly of Acme, Chad Clark and wife Erin of Stahlstown, Laci Boytim and husband Josh of Acme, and Stepfanie Clark and Shawn Grimm of Connellsville; her great-grandchildren, Jensine Miller, Braelyn Miller, Mason Miller, Mason Clark, Hunter Brown, Cole Clark, Cash Clark, Kase Boytim, Jayden Grimm, Miley Grimm, and Hayden Grimm; and her sister-in-law, Pat Laws of Hunker.Ferne was the last surviving member of her immediate family.In addition to her parents, Ferne was predeceased by her husband, Braden Clark; her sisters, Marie Ohler and Mae Rugg; her brothers, Donald Lee Laws and Melvin Laws; and her half-brothers, Hobart and Earl Weimer.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455- 2310, with Pastor Timothy Beatty officiating.Interment will be in the Normalville Cemetery.To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 5, 2020.