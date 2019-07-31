|
Flora McGuinness, 98, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Highlands Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born Florinda Pernatozzi on Feb. 9, 1921, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Marietta LaPorte Pernatozzi. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Most of her life was committed to caring for her disabled son.
She was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School. She was a longtime bowler with the "GLG" Bowling League. She was an avid reader and also loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates games. She was a devout Catholic and long standing member of the Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception R. C. Church.
She is survived by three children, Thomas (Katrina) McGuinness, MaryAnne (David) Soisson and Linda (William) Brooks; four grandchildren, Patrick Soisson, Amanda (Philip) Benvenuto, Michael Brooks (Clarissa Peterson) and Cody McGuinness; two great granddaughters, Marielle and Amelie Benvenuto, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, William R. "Bob" McGuinness; her son Mark McGuinness; an infant daughter; a grandson, Tommy McGuinness; a brother, Msgr. Joseph Pernatozzi, and her three sisters, Frances Buffers, Antoinette Bednarik and Rita Griglak. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Family and friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville (724- 628-1430) where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville, with Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant. A committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Connellsville Township.
