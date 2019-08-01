Home

Flora McGuinness, 98, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Highlands Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born Florinda Pernatozzi on Feb. 9, 1921, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Marietta LaPorte Pernatozzi.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Most of her life was committed to caring for her disabled son. She was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School. She was a longtime bowler with the "GLG" Bowling League. She was an avid reader and also loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates games. She was a devout Catholic and long-standing member of the Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception R. C. Church.

She is survived by three children, Thomas (Katrina) McGuinness, MaryAnne (David) Soisson, and Linda (William) Brooks; four grandchildren, Patrick Soisson, Amanda (Philip) Benvenuto, Michael Brooks (Clarissa Peterson), and Cody McGuinness; two great-granddaughters, Marielle and Amelie Benvenuto; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, William R. "Bob" McGuinness; her son, Mark McGuinness; an infant daughter; a grandson, Tommy McGuinness; a brother, Msgr. Joseph Pernatozzi; and her three sisters, Frances Buffers, Antoinette Bednarik, and Rita Griglak.

She was the last member of her immediate family.

Family and friends will be received rom 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant.

A committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Connellsville Township.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

