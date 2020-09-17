Florena G. Walters, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Juniata, a daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Pearl Clark Nicholson.

Florena was a longtime member of the Kingview Mennonite Church. She was a former member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association; member of the All Faith Prayer Group in Scottdale, where she was the music leader; and was a member and former president of the White Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her children, Gale Ridenour of Uniontown, Mark Walters of Mt. Pleasant, Kenneth Walters and his wife Lucida of Acme, Linda Trefelner and her husband William of Bellefonte, and Charles Walters and his wife Sarah of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Nicholson of Mt. Pleasant and Glenn Nicholson and his wife Karen of Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Homer Walters; two sons, Homer Jr. and Daniel; brothers, Scott, Kenneth and Clarence "Bud" Nicholson; and a sister, Frances Swartz.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery.

