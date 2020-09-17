1/
Florena G. Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Florena G. Walters, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Juniata, a daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Pearl Clark Nicholson.

Florena was a longtime member of the Kingview Mennonite Church. She was a former member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association; member of the All Faith Prayer Group in Scottdale, where she was the music leader; and was a member and former president of the White Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her children, Gale Ridenour of Uniontown, Mark Walters of Mt. Pleasant, Kenneth Walters and his wife Lucida of Acme, Linda Trefelner and her husband William of Bellefonte, and Charles Walters and his wife Sarah of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Nicholson of Mt. Pleasant and Glenn Nicholson and his wife Karen of Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Homer Walters; two sons, Homer Jr. and Daniel; brothers, Scott, Kenneth and Clarence "Bud" Nicholson; and a sister, Frances Swartz.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
01:30 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved