Florence A. DiRisio, 78, of Uniontown died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence at Beechwood Court at Lafayette Manor, Uniontown.

She was born May 28, 1942, in Rochester, N.Y., a daughter of the late Julius and Margaret Menaguale DiRisio.

Florence is survived by her sister, Marjorie Orlando and her husband Larry of Connellsville; two nieces, Margo Littell and her husband Andrew and their children, Lucia and Greta, and Molly Orlando and her son Luca; and many cousins.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no local viewing or services. Funeral services for Florence will be held at a later date and time in New York.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Beechwood Court and Amedisys Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Florence during her illness and time at Beechwood Court.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

