Florence J. Kearns, 90, of Houston, Texas, a former resident of Dickerson Run, died Oct. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Filbert, daughter of the late Orbra L. and Bertha E. Snyder.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Harold J. "Amy" Peebles in 1974; brother, Frank Howard "Sonny" Snyder; and sisters, Viola M. Vano and Dorothy J. Miller.
She is survived by her husband, J.D. Kearns; sister, Mary O. "Dolly" Ritz; children, Kathy Macri and husband Michael, David Peebles and wife Judy, Debbie Peebles, Linda Pyndus and husband Bodie, Martin Kearns, Kenneth Ray Kearns, and Karen Waites and husband Kenneth; nieces, Nancy Lucisano and Sharon Cockrell; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several great- and great-grandnieces and nephews; and several cousins.
She worked for many years for the U.S. Postal Service and the Social Security Administration.
There will be a private family graveside service Nov. 4 at Brookside Cemetery, with Pastor David Barrett officiating.