Florence Lorraine Stevens, 62, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Latrobe Hospital.

She was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Victor and Jean (Keener) Stevens.

She was employed through Goodwill as a stocker for many years.

Florence is survived by six brothers, Phillip Stevens, Robert Stevens, Victor Stevens, James Fidazzo, Tom Keener, and Joe Fidazzo; three sisters, Sandra McCloy, Frances Cooper, and Jean Lutz; nieces, Jean Nicole Dugan and husband Bruce, and Ellen Jean McCloy; great-nieces, Ashton Dugan and Adiston Dugan; and great-nephew, Preston Dugan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Fidazzo.

