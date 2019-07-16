Home

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Florence L. Stevens

Florence L. Stevens Obituary

Florence Lorraine Stevens, 62, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Latrobe Hospital.

She was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Victor and Jean (Keener) Stevens.

She was employed through Goodwill as a stocker for many years.

Florence is survived by six brothers, Phillip Stevens, Robert Stevens, Victor Stevens, James Fidazzo, Tom Keener, and Joe Fidazzo; three sisters, Sandra McCloy, Frances Cooper, and Jean Lutz; nieces, Jean Nicole Dugan and husband Bruce, and Ellen Jean McCloy; great-nieces, Ashton Dugan and Adiston Dugan; and great-nephew, Preston Dugan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Fidazzo.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Florence's wishes, no visitation will be held, and interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

