Florence Thomas, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Florence was born in Reagantown (South Huntingdon Township), a daughter of the late William and Grace Underwood Bungard.
She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God. She loved flower gardening, entering the flowers that she grew in the annual Bullskin Township Fair.
Surviving are her children Keith Thomas of Acme, twin daughters Darlene R. Ellenberger of New Alexandria and Arlene Thomas of Mt. Pleasant and Marvin "J.R." Thomas and wife Cheryl of Acme; grandchildren Loriann Blashaw and husband Donald, Brian Thomas and wife Amanda and David Thomas; sisters Hazel Tempest (Mike), of Mt. Pleasant, Janet Shawley (Randy) and Doris Carlan (Larry) of Latrobe; a brother Norman Bungard (Betty) of Mt. Pleasant, and a sister-in-law Barbara Bungard.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Darrell Thomas; a son-in-law Lawrence Ellenberger; daughter-in-law Sandy Thomas; brothers Robert, Walter, Richard, William and Ray Bungard, and sisters Nancy, Cathryn and Zella Bungard.
The family would like to thank Excela Health Hospice Care with a special thank you to her nurse Darla for the care Florence received.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Saloom Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Robert Huber officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
Please visit Florence's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega is the funeral director.