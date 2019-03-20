Florence Warrick, 89, passed away peacefully January 18, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio, with her son, Donald Jr., and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, by her side. Florence was born March 26, 1929, in Connellsville, to the late Harry and Christina Lane. She was the youngest of 12 children. Florence married the late Donald Warrick Sr. on Dec. 7, 1946. They shared 62 years of love, laughter, and adventure together until his death on Oct. 19, 2009. As the devoted wife of a career military man, she dutifully traveled around the world to support her husband. Toward the end of his career, they returned to Connellsville. She truly was the "Florence Nightingale" in her family, caring for her parents, many siblings, and her husband until their passing. She became a licensed hairstylist in 1952, operating a very successful beauty salon in her home for more than 30 years. A consummate mother, homemaker and entrepreneur, she loved spending time with family and friends. She frequently prepared lavish meals and parties celebrating any and every occasion. Her holiday decorations were the highlight in the neighborhood. She loved crafts, cooking and sports – especially tuning in to watch her beloved Steeler football games. Bowling was her favorite pastime. An avid bowler for the past 25 years, she enjoyed the competition, camaraderie, and company of her bowling family. Florence is survived by her son, Donald (Elizabeth) Warrick; her brother, William Lane; grandchildren, Kristi (Joseph) Remish, Heather Warrick, Crawford Warrick, and McCallen Warrick; and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, and Kaitlin Remish. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Donald Warrick III. A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. March 26, 2019, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 148 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, followed by interment at 2:30 p.m. at Green Ridge Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 4:30-7 p.m. for a repast at IC reception hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be given to the Church of the Immaculate Conception.