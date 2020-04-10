Home

Floyd C. York


1940 - 2020
Floyd C. York Obituary

Floyd C. York, 79, of Uniontown, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Uniontown, at his daughter's home.

He was born July 6, 1940, in Mt. Braddock, son of Harry York and Hazel Howard York.

He was a heavy equipment operator for IA Construction Corporation, Local 66.

Surviving are his daughters, Drena Bennett, Jayme (Paul) Williams, and Bobbi York Jordon; sister, Althea Moyer; grandchildren, Jason (Brenda) Glusica, Taylor Allen, Frank Bennett Jr., Jordan Williams, Travis Taylor, and Sierra Mills; great-grandchildren, Kaison Allen and Kai Franks; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Benjamin York and Alvin York.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation.

Private arrangements are under the direction of Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Interment will be in Sylvan Heights.

