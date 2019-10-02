|
Floyd Gilbert Craggette, 90, of Connellsville (Wheeler) passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
He was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Connellsville, a son of the late Gardie and Mildred E. Bailey Craggette.
Floyd was a retired cook, having worked for the San Bernardino Hospital in California. In his earlier days, he was a boxer and later worked as a boxing trainer. He attended the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Connellsville.
Floyd will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving brothers and sisters, Fred Craggette and wife Martha of South Hampton, N.Y., Robert Craggette and wife Grace of Detroit, Donnie "D.C." Craggette of Florida, Irene Johnson of South Hampton, N.Y., Helen Bailey of Connellsville, and Geraldine Williams of Connellsville; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was predeceased by his sisters, Esther Watson, Florence Craggette, Pauline Ned, and Bertha Walker; and his brothers, Kenneth, Ronald, Donald, Lester, Paul, Hosea, George, Lawrence, Jackson, and Norman H. Sr. Craggette.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 110 Poplar St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Nathaniel H. Milton officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar Township, with military rites conducted by the Connellsville and American Legion Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.