Forrest D. "Dingle" Hoover, 90, of Indian Head, died Saturday May 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 8, 1928 in Harrisburg, a son of Hiskell and Duella Ritenour Hoover.

Mr. Hoover was a graduate of Connellsville High School and a graduate of California State College now California University of Pennsylvania.

He previously worked at Latrobe Steel, and he retired as a teacher for the Connellsville Area School District.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of the Indian Head Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Nedrow Hoover; his children, Jeffrey Hoover of Indian Head, John Hoover and his wife Sarina of Indian Head, Jerry Hoover and his wife Tina of Indian Head, Jody Lagola and her husband Gary of Maryland, Joyce Zelenske and her husband Steve of Somerset and Jay Hoover and his wife Stacey of Mill Run; nine grandchildren, Jessica Davis and her husband Andrew, Jordan Hoover, Jocelyn

Hoover, Nicholas Lagola and his wife Nora, Neil Lagola, Joel Zelenske, Derek Hoover, Kara Hoover and Kylee Hoover.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday and 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Valley Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601, in memory of Forrest D. Hoover.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com

