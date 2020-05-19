Frances J. Grove
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Jean Grove, 87, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, May 16, 2020, in Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance. She was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Shoaf, the daughter of William Y. Elliott and Francis Swaney Elliott.Jean was a member of Jacob's Lutheran Church and Uniontown Chapter #263 O.E.S. She also served as a past tour guide for Fallingwater in Mill Run for 18 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Grove Sr. in 1979; and two brothers, Warren Elliott and Ken Elliott.Left to cherish Jean's memory are her son, Robert Grove Jr. and wife Judith of Connellsville; twin daughters, Jill Nicoletti and husband Thomas of Hagerstown, Md., and Jan Krupa and husband Timothy of Smithfield; three grandsons, Scott Nicoletti, Christopher Grove and Patrick Grove; one great-granddaughter, Alivia Nicoletti.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ferguson Brownfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 78 Main St., Smithfield. A private service will be held for family only due to the coronavirus from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, followed by a service celebrating Jean's life at noon, with the Rev. Becky Dittenhoffer officiating.Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery.The family would like to thank Michelle Grimm and the staff of Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance, for the loving care shown to their mother.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Brownfield Funeral Home & Crmtrs Inc
78 Main St
Smithfield, PA 15478
(724) 569-9541
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved