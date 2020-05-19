Frances Jean Grove, 87, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, May 16, 2020, in Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance. She was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Shoaf, the daughter of William Y. Elliott and Francis Swaney Elliott.Jean was a member of Jacob's Lutheran Church and Uniontown Chapter #263 O.E.S. She also served as a past tour guide for Fallingwater in Mill Run for 18 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Grove Sr. in 1979; and two brothers, Warren Elliott and Ken Elliott.Left to cherish Jean's memory are her son, Robert Grove Jr. and wife Judith of Connellsville; twin daughters, Jill Nicoletti and husband Thomas of Hagerstown, Md., and Jan Krupa and husband Timothy of Smithfield; three grandsons, Scott Nicoletti, Christopher Grove and Patrick Grove; one great-granddaughter, Alivia Nicoletti.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ferguson Brownfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 78 Main St., Smithfield. A private service will be held for family only due to the coronavirus from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, followed by a service celebrating Jean's life at noon, with the Rev. Becky Dittenhoffer officiating.Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery.The family would like to thank Michelle Grimm and the staff of Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance, for the loving care shown to their mother.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.