Frances June Swartz, 88, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services, Pittsburgh.
She was born June 14, 1931, in Juniata (Dunbar Township), a daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Pearl Clark Nicholson.
Frances had worked for Crown Corrugated Container and the Glick Brothers. She had attended the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church in Bullskin Township and had been a member of the Pennsville Ladies Bible Group.
Frances is survived by her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Swartz of Mt. Pleasant; her sister, Florena G. Walters of Mt. Pleasant; her brothers, Robert E. Nicholson of Mt. Pleasant and Glenn E. Nicholson and wife Karen of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Frances was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Swartz Sr.; her son, Clifford Swartz Jr.; and her brothers, Thomas Scott, Kenneth R. and Clarence E. Nicholson.
In following the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no public viewing or services.
Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.
