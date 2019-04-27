Frances Marie Connors, 94, former longtime resident of Scottdale, died early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, in Riverview, Fla.

She was born Nov. 8, 1924, in Ironbridge, Pa., the daughter of the late Louis and Stella Harhager Bandemer.

Frances was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.

Years ago, Frances was employed as a waitress at New Dale Park in Ruffsdale. She was also a caregiver to many of her neighbors and friends in need.

Frances is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Darlene Daniels of Mt. Pleasant, Barbara Prudente "Babs" and husband Joe of Riverview, Fla., and Donna Smith of Mt. Pleasant; her daughter-in-law, Peg Miller Connors of Connellsville; her son-in-law, Joe Garsteck; her 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Connors Jr. (Oct. 14, 1996); two sons, Dennis Connors (July 16, 1976) and Vincent Connors (Jan. 17, 2014); daughter, Roberta Garsteck (Jan. 30, 1981); two sons-inlaw, Kenneth Daniels and Andrew Smith; two grandchildren in infancy.

Family and friends of Frances are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Parting Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with her pastor, the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki, as Celebrant.

Frances will be laid to rest next to her late husband Bill, in St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.

A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The funeral home doors will be locked between visitation hours.

