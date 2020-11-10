Frances Marie (Martray) Gebadlo, 90, fondly known by family and friends as "Francy" or "Sis," died on Nov. 6, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1930, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Gioia) Martray.

Over the span of 90 years, Frances well earned the title of daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and confidant, but her most widely acclaimed and greatest title will forever remain Nana.

If you knew Frances, you loved Frances. Guided by her faith, Frances's kind, loving, and resilient spirit filled every room. She was a convener of friends and family, and her home was often the gathering place for home-cooked meals, including her sought-after homemade pizzas.

There were five things Frances did every day: prayed the Rosary, asked how her hair looked, watched Wheel of Fortune, watched Jeopardy, and scratched off lottery tickets!

To celebrate her 90th birthday, her family across the U.S. gathered via Zoom for a virtual celebration and multiple games of bingo.

Frances attended Kingview and Connellsville Area schools and graduated with the Class of 1948.

She was a member of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church; Christian Mothers; Sons and Daughters of Italy Club; Ladies Lodge #1686; and the Brunch Bunch, a group of ladies from her high school graduating class.

In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, James Gebadlo in November 1994; and son, Lawrence Gebadlo in May 2006.

Frances will be sadly missed by her daughters/best friends, Diane Gebadlo, Catherine (Cathy) Gebadlo Krzanowski and husband Stush of Connellsville, Jaynie Gebadlo Casey and husband Bill of Clairton, Carolyn Gebadlo of Connellsville; and daughter in-law, Gloria Gebadlo of Connellsville. She will continue to be cherished by her brother, Donald Martray and wife Frances of Muskogee, Okla.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Gebadlo of Connellsville; a very special cousin, Rita Baluch of Connellsville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The joy of Frances's life were her grandchildren, Anthony (AJ) Gebadlo, Chandler Casey, Nicole Gebadlo Wilson and husband Nick, Steven Kzranowski and husband Mark, and Michael Krzanowski. Frances adored her five great-grandchilden, Anthony James Gebadlo Jr., Wyatt Wilson, Caiden Gebadlo, Sawyer Wilson, and Levi Wilson.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Oppy, Dr. Ruffner, Amedisys and Guardian, and their staffs for their excellent and attentive patient care over the years.

In her own words, she was abundantly "blessed," and we were blessed to have shared our lives with her. We will miss you, Mom and Nana.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Frances's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children Hospital, online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/frances or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.