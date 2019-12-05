|
Frances T. Marhefka Zaffina, 96, of Kingview Road, Scottdale, Upper Tyrone Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, while being comforted by her family.
Frances was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Everson, the daughter of the late John and Mary Pruzinsky Marhefka.
She was a life member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.
Frances was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1941. She was a former employee of Robertshaw Controls, New Stanton, during WWII. She enjoyed working alongside her late husband, Felix A. Zaffina Sr., as a bookkeeper for Zaffina Distributing, Inc. for many years.
Frances was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family.
Frances is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Diane Zaffina of Pittsburgh, Felix A. Zaffina Jr. and wife Kelly of Lower Burrell, Maurice J. Zaffina and wife Paula of Greensburg, and Edwin Zaffina and wife Barbara of Scottdale; her seven loving grandchildren, Maurissa Zaffina, Laura Lee Zaffina, Marcus Zaffina, Macey Zaffina, Reno Zaffina, Kylie Zaffina and Edwin Zaffina Jr.; and her sister, Bernadette McClintock and husband Donald of Ruffsdale.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Felix A. Zaffina Sr. (June 26, 2011); and her siblings, Anthony and Edward Marhefka, Agnes Rath, Mary Johnson, Margaret Sistek, Clare Grohal, and Ann Petonic.
Frances's family and friends are cordially invited from 3-8 p.m. Friday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque, celebrant.
Committal services and interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be made to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 416 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Frances.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.