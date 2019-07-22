Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Russo


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesco Russo Obituary

Francesco "Frank" Russo, 89, of Connellsville, known to everyone as "Uncle Frank," passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019.

He was born Oct. 26, 1929 in Messina, Sicily.

Frank was a resident of Connellsville most of his life. He was a faithful member and usher of St. Rita R.C. Church.

He retired from the former Connellsville Sportwear Clothing where he was employed as a presser for several years.

Frank was a life member and current president of Sons of Italy Lodge No. 454 of Connellsville and life member and trustee of the former Sons of Columbus of Connellsville.

He was also formerly employed as a mixologist at Bear Rocks Social Club for 10 years.

He was a regular at McDonalds and Valley Dairy where he would meet every morning and socialize with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time working in his vegetable and flower garden.

Frank is survived by his special nephew Anthony Martucci and wife Stacia of Irwin; his great nieces and nephew, Taylor Martucci, Gia Martucci and Nicholas Martucci; and a brother Tony Russo of Argentina.

He was predeceased by his sister Santa Martucci in 1999.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St., West Side, Connellsville (724-628-9033.) Mass will be held on Wednesday. (The time will be announced in Tuesday's Daily Courier.) Mass will be followed by burial in St. Rita RC cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, please visit the website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now