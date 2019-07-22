Francesco "Frank" Russo, 89, of Connellsville, known to everyone as "Uncle Frank," passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019.

He was born Oct. 26, 1929 in Messina, Sicily.

Frank was a resident of Connellsville most of his life. He was a faithful member and usher of St. Rita R.C. Church.

He retired from the former Connellsville Sportwear Clothing where he was employed as a presser for several years.

Frank was a life member and current president of Sons of Italy Lodge No. 454 of Connellsville and life member and trustee of the former Sons of Columbus of Connellsville.

He was also formerly employed as a mixologist at Bear Rocks Social Club for 10 years.

He was a regular at McDonalds and Valley Dairy where he would meet every morning and socialize with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time working in his vegetable and flower garden.

Frank is survived by his special nephew Anthony Martucci and wife Stacia of Irwin; his great nieces and nephew, Taylor Martucci, Gia Martucci and Nicholas Martucci; and a brother Tony Russo of Argentina.

He was predeceased by his sister Santa Martucci in 1999.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St., West Side, Connellsville (724-628-9033.) Mass will be held on Wednesday. (The time will be announced in Tuesday's Daily Courier.) Mass will be followed by burial in St. Rita RC cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, please visit the website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.