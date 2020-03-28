|
Francis Eugene "Fran" Shaffer, 66, of Indian Head, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 23, 1953, in Connellsville, a son of the late Eugene Albert and Naomi Ruth Brooks Shaffer.
Fran was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1971. He was a retired construction worker, having worked through Laborer's Union Local #1058 in Pittsburgh.
Fran loved to play softball in his younger days and then found a love for golfing. He was an avid bowler and loved hunting with his sons.
Fran will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 43 years, Martha Jean Barkley Shaffer; his three sons, Michael (Jayme), Adam (Samantha), and Matthew (Bayley) Shaffer, all of Normalville; his five grandchildren, Kyle, Kenzie, Bayleigh, Emileigh, and Brennley; his sisters, Garnett (Robert) Burkholder, Cheryl (Roger) Mowry, Joyce (Dale) Ulery, and Robin (Greg) Ulery; his brothers, Virgil (Linda) Shaffer and Mark (Debra) Shaffer; his brother-in-law, Gary Nicholson; many nieces and nephews; and his motherin law, Evelyn Barkley.
In addition to his parents, Fran was predeceased by his sister, Lois Nicholson; and father in-law, William Barkley.
In consideration of the COVID-19 directives, there will be no public viewing or services. Private viewing and services will be held for the family, with Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating.
Interment will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.