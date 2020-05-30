Francis Joseph "Frank" Omalacy, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Monongahela General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.He was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Frank and Louise (Comfort) Omalacy.Frank was a graduate of Geibel High School, Class of 1968, was employed at Anchor Glass, and was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Uniontown. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a model car and truck enthusiast. Frank loved eating and telling jokes, even if he told them over and over. He will be missed by his family and close friends and by his wife, Gayela, whom he lovingly cared for throughout the years of their marriage.Frank is survived by his wife, Gayela Ann (Downey) Omalacy; daughter, Joni Swihart of Uniontown; granddaughters, Luci Bowers and Clara Shaffer; brother-in-law, Thomas Bradley Downey and wife Lisa of Uniontown; and his two very special friends, Lynn Domonkos and Bill Shaffer.Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, with the Rev. Roland R. Maust officiating.Interment will be private.During the visitation and services, social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 regulations will be in effect.



