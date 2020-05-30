Francis J. Omalacy
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Joseph "Frank" Omalacy, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Monongahela General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.He was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Frank and Louise (Comfort) Omalacy.Frank was a graduate of Geibel High School, Class of 1968, was employed at Anchor Glass, and was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Uniontown. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a model car and truck enthusiast. Frank loved eating and telling jokes, even if he told them over and over. He will be missed by his family and close friends and by his wife, Gayela, whom he lovingly cared for throughout the years of their marriage.Frank is survived by his wife, Gayela Ann (Downey) Omalacy; daughter, Joni Swihart of Uniontown; granddaughters, Luci Bowers and Clara Shaffer; brother-in-law, Thomas Bradley Downey and wife Lisa of Uniontown; and his two very special friends, Lynn Domonkos and Bill Shaffer.Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, with the Rev. Roland R. Maust officiating.Interment will be private.During the visitation and services, social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 regulations will be in effect.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Jerome W Shell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
05:00 PM
Jerome W Shell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jerome W Shell Funeral Home
164 S Mount Vernon Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 437-2081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved